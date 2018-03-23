Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will not play Friday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

With the team making a quick stop in Chicago on Friday before returning home Sunday, Antetokounmpo won't even travel with the team while he nurses a sprained right ankle. It's unclear how long Antetokounmpo will be out for, but the Bucks' priority at this time is likely to guarantee that their superstar is healthy enough for the postseason. In Antetokounmpo's absence, look for Jabari Parker to enter the starting lineup Friday and see an increase in minutes, with Tony Snell and Shabazz Muhammad also potentially seeing more usage.