Antetokounmpo (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo will miss his third consecutive game with right hand soreness after initially being labeled as questionable. Bobby Portis has stepped into the starting lineup in his absence and should be expected to do so again Saturday, while Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles could see expanded roles off the bench. Antetokounmpo's next chance to play will come Monday in Sacramento in the first leg of a back-to-back set.