Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on NBA Countdown that Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 against Indiana.

Antetokounmpo had previously been listed as doubtful, so the 29-year-old being downgraded to unavailable is the expected outcome as he continues nursing a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo's situation is precarious because of the interconnected nature of the calf muscle and Achilles tendon, but his status moving forward could be partially dictated by how Milwaukee fares on a game-to-game basis. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night.