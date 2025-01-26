Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been a regular on the Bucks' injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, but the two-time MVP has been cleared to play Saturday. He has averaged 28.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game since the start of January.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double streak continues•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nabs another probable tag•