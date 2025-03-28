Antetokounmpo (foot) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Knicks.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets with a foot issue, Antetokounmpo will be back on the floor Friday against New York. The superstar big man is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.