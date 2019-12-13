Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play as expected
Antetokounmpo (quadriceps) will play during Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.
Antetokounmpo missed Wednesday's victory over the Pelicans due to quad soreness, but he'll be back in action after just a one-game absence. In 12 road games this season, he's averaged 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 31.7 minutes.
