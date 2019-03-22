Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Heat, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, the MVP candidate will play following a two-game absence. In March, he's averaging 30.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and a combined 2.3 blocks/steals in 32.6 minutes.

