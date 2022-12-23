Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Friday against the Nets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The MVP candidate will play despite left knee soreness, though the Bucks will still be without Khris Middleton (knee). Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound double-doubles and is averaging 32.1 points, 10.7 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in December.