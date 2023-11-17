Antetokounmpo (calf) will play Friday against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play Friday after sitting out Wednesday's blowout win over Toronto due to a right calf strain. Across 10 appearances this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in 32.5 minutes per game.
