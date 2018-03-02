Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday

Antetokounmpo (eye) will play Friday against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo took a hit to the face in Wednesday's blowout loss to Detroit, but his status for Friday's game was never truly in doubt. Expect the MVP candidate to play his usual complement of minutes as the Bucks look to end a three-game skid.

