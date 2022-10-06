Antetokounmpo (rest) is expected to play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Hawks in Abu Dhabi, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo missing Saturday's preseason game was just load management. The Bucks' superstar is not currently in any jeopardy to miss any regular season action.
