Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play in finale

Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play during Wednesday's season finale against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo has missed the past two games while nursing an ankle injury, prompting Jabari Parker to draw two straight starts, where he averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.5 minutes. The Bucks are a lock for the playoffs, though they partially control their own fate in regards to capturing the eighth, seventh or sixth seed. So, it's not a guarantee that the team will deploy Antetokounmpo for his usual workload, but it's certainly possible interim coach Joe Prunty will play Antetokounmpo as much as he needs to in order to pull out a victory.