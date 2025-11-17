Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will shed his probable tag for a left knee injury and is set to play Monday. The superstar has been in elite form recently, averaging 33.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals across his past five appearances.
