Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Monday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play Monday against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo was considered a game-time call for most of the afternoon, but after going through a pregame warmup he's been cleared to make his return to action Monday night. The MVP candidate missed Sunday's loss to Atlanta with a sore ankle.

