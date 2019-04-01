Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Monday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play Monday against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo was considered a game-time call for most of the afternoon, but after going through a pregame warmup he's been cleared to make his return to action Monday night. The MVP candidate missed Sunday's loss to Atlanta with a sore ankle.
