Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Saturday vs. Jazz
Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Saturday against Utah.
As expected, Antetokounmpo will return after sitting out Wednesday's game against Phoenix for what appeared to be precautionary reasons. The MVP candidate's return to the lineup will send Malcolm Brogdon back to the bench, while Gary Payton will remain in the starting five.
