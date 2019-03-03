Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Saturday

Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Saturday against the Jazz, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with some knee pain, and there was a possibility he would sit out the second half of the back-to-back set after playing 32 minutes during Friday's win over the Lakers. Over the past two games, he's averaging 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 blocks across 28.0 minutes.