Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start Sunday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Spurs and will start as usual.

Antetokounmpo sat out Friday's game against the Bulls with a sprained right ankle, but it wasn't anything overly serious and after putting in a workout Sunday morning without any issues, he's now been given the go ahead for a return. He'll immediately slot back in to his typical starting role and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions, so both DFS and season-long owners should feel comfortable getting him in lineups. Jabari Parker will shift back to the bench in the corresponding move, while Shabazz Muhammad is a candidate to see a decreased role in the frontcourt.

