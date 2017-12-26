Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls and won't have any restrictions.

Antetokounmpo got the night off Saturday against the Bulls with a sore right knee, but the ailment wasn't anything serious and he'll return to the lineup after just a one-game layoff. Look for Antetokounmpo to start as usual and the Bucks have announced he won't have any restrictions, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him in their lineups as usual. With Antetokounmpo back, Matthew Dellavedova will head to the bench and guys like Eric Bledsoe and Kris Middleton should see their usage drop a bit.