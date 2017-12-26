Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls
Antetokounmpo (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls and won't have any restrictions.
Antetokounmpo got the night off Saturday against the Bulls with a sore right knee, but the ailment wasn't anything serious and he'll return to the lineup after just a one-game layoff. Look for Antetokounmpo to start as usual and the Bucks have announced he won't have any restrictions, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him in their lineups as usual. With Antetokounmpo back, Matthew Dellavedova will head to the bench and guys like Eric Bledsoe and Kris Middleton should see their usage drop a bit.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday with sore knee•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tallies 26 points in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Collects five steals in loss•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...