Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available. After missing six straight games before the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo returned to action Thursday versus the Clippers and suited up for the second night of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Friday in Washington. Antetokounmpo totaled only 43 minutes and 10 turnovers during those games, but the Bucks were victorious in both. Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo would remain on a minutes limit Sunday.