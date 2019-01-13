Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Sunday

Antetokounmpo (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Hawks.

After missing Friday's game against the Wizards with a hip injury, Antetokounmpo is good to go for Sunday. The quick return seems to indicate that the injury wasn't anything serious, and he should be expected to play his usual role as the centerpiece in the Bucks' offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories