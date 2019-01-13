Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Sunday
Antetokounmpo (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Hawks.
After missing Friday's game against the Wizards with a hip injury, Antetokounmpo is good to go for Sunday. The quick return seems to indicate that the injury wasn't anything serious, and he should be expected to play his usual role as the centerpiece in the Bucks' offense.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable with quad and hip soreness•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge double-double in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 30 in win•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...