Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
After recording a third straight triple-double, Antetokounmpo will be in the lineup Friday. The superstar big man has been playing at a high level as of late, averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63 percent from the field over the last six contests.
