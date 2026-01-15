Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
The superstar forward is ready to play through a sprained left ankle Thursday. Over his last nine appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.
