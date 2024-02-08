Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (knee) is "in" for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Stephen Watson of ESPN Milwaukee reports.
Antetokounmpo was probable heading into Thursday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there, so feel free to fire him up.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely available Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 34 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suiting up against Phoenix•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tagged as probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nears triple-double in defeat•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Sunday•