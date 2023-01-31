Antetokounmpo (knee) will take the floor Tuesday versus the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo was expected to give it a go again Tuesday and that will indeed be the case. The Greek Freak has been on fire over the past couple of games, compiling a combined 91 points against the Pelicans and Pacers while shooting 65.5 percent from the field and a surprising 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. He should have a decent shot at another big game Tuesday against a Hornets team that ranks in the bottom five in defensive rating.