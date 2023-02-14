Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's matchup against Boston.

As expected, Antetokounmpo will continue to play through a knee injury that caused him to be initially listed as probable. The MVP candidate has appeared in 10 consecutive contests and is averaging 37.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks in 31.9 minutes while leading the Bucks to a 10-game winning streak during that stretch.