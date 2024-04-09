Share Video

Antetokounmpo (hamstring) will play Tuesday against the Celtics, head coach Doc Rivers told Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The Bucks need Antetokounmpo as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak against the best team in The Association, so look for the star forward to handle his regular workload in a marquee matchup. Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game since the beginning of March.

