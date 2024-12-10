Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a sixth straight game. Over his last five appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 33.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Fills stat sheet in double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets green light Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Back on injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 30 points vs. Boston•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ready to play Friday•