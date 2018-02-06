Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Tuesday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo won't have to miss any time after tweaking his right ankle and limping off the court in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets. The All-Star is not expected to be faced with any limitations, so expect Antetokounmpo to put in a full workload Tuesday in New York.
