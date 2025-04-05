Antetokounmpo (foot) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is coming off arguably the best game of his career, finishing with an incredible triple-double against the 76ers. The superstar big man racked up 37 points, 17 rebounds, 20 assists and two steals in the win over Philadelphia. The two-time NBA MVP will have a chance to follow up that performance Saturday in Miami after being cleared to play.