Antetokounmpo (illness) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Magic.

Antetokounmpo was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day Saturday due to an illness but has now been upgraded to available to take on the Magic in Milwaukee. The one-time NBA champion is coming off a double-double in Wednesday's win against the Mavericks, finishing with 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal.