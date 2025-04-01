Antetokounmpo (foot) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Antetokounmpo is coming off a 31-point performance for the Bucks in Sunday's game against the Hawks and will be able to play Tuesday against Phoenix. The superstar big man is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 60.1 percent from the field.
