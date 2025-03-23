Antetokounmpo (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Kings.

Antetokounmpo continues to manage a knee injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Saturday in Sacramento. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 59.9 percent from the field.