Antetokounmpo (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Kings.
Antetokounmpo continues to manage a knee injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Saturday in Sacramento. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 59.9 percent from the field.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Delivers game-high 28 in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available vs. Lakers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles with shot•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to play against Golden State•