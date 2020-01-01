Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play vs. Wolves
Antetokounmpo (back) will be available Wednesday against Minnesota.
Antetokounmpo was on the injury report with a "probable" designation as he continues to battle a sore back, but the reigning MVP will be available as Milwaukee looks to extend its winning streak to four games.
