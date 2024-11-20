Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through right patella tendinopathy. Over his last seven appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game.