Antetokounmpo (knee) will play win Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

Antetokounmpo was held out of Monday's victory over the Bulls in order to rest a sore right knee. He'll play Wednesday, but will be given a more relaxed load as coach Mike Budenholzer wants to proceed with caution with his star as to limit the possibility of any setback occuring. That said, Antetokounmpo can be started with confidence as he's averaged 27.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33.2 minutes so far this season and is certain to produce a strong line even if he plays fewer minutes than usual.