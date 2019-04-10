Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will rest in finale

Antetokounmpo will sit out Wednesday's regular season finale against the Thunder for load management.

The Bucks will opt to err on the side of caution and allow Antetokounmpo an opportunity for some extra rest ahead of the playoffs. His absence figures to open up some extra playing time for D.J. Wilson, Ersan Ilyasova, and even Bonzie Colson.

