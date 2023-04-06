Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Friday against Memphis.

No surprise here after Milwaukee locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with Wednesday night's win over the Bulls. Antetokounmpo did miss that game with some soreness in his right knee, but it's likely the Bucks were simply exercising caution with the MVP candidate. Given the situation, it would be fairly surprising if Antetokounmpo plays in Sunday's regular-season finale at Toronto.