Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will sit out second preseason contest Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (persona) will sit out Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo has been away from the team following the death of his father and the Bucks will give him as much time off as he needs to grieve with friends and family. That makes it unclear just how long Antetokounmpo will remain out, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. The Bucks will go with a starting lineup Wednesday featuring Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Tony Snell, D.J. Wilson and John Henson.