Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Earlier in the day, the Bucks downgraded the two-time MVP to questionable, and now he'll ultimately be held out of his sixth game this season. Chances are, his absence is mostly precautionary, but Antetokounmpo's status will be worth monitoring as the Bucks head into a three-game week. In Friday's win over Minnesota, Antetokounmpo went for 43 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks.