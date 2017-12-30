Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Wins game with questionable dunk at buzzer

Antetokonmpo posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win over the Thunder.

Antetokounmoo was clearly out of bounds as he drove inside for a dunk with one second left but the call was deemed non-reviewable because no whistle was blown. His double-double was not in question, as he took advantage of the Thunder inside with Paul George (knee) sidelined. Giannis continues to put up massive numbers and is an elite fantasy option in all formats.