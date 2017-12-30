Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Wins game with questionable dunk at buzzer
Antetokonmpo posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win over the Thunder.
Antetokounmoo was clearly out of bounds as he drove inside for a dunk with one second left but the call was deemed non-reviewable because no whistle was blown. His double-double was not in question, as he took advantage of the Thunder inside with Paul George (knee) sidelined. Giannis continues to put up massive numbers and is an elite fantasy option in all formats.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 28 points Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday with sore knee•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tallies 26 points in Friday's win•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...