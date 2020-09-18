Antetokounmpo was voted the 2019-20 Most Valuable Player, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's the second consecutive year that Antetokounmpo has won the award, and he was named Defensive Player of the Year earlier this season as well. He's just the fifth player in NBA history to have won both awards -- the others being Michael Jordan, Kevin Garnett, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson. Prior to the NBA bubble, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.6 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 30.9 minutes per game.