Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo (calf) has no timetable for a return, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

"He did a very good job. MRI has revealed exactly what we thought," Rivers said of Antetokounmpo's comments about likely missing 4-to-6 weeks. "There's no timetable. Calf strain and really no timetable for return. Hopefully, like it was before, sooner (than later), but there's no timetable." This injury will sideline Milwaukee's franchise player through the trade deadline, so a lot of eyes will be on the team to see if they decide to entertain offers with playoffs looking increasingly unlikely. In the meantime, players such as Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis and Pete Nance could be more involved for the Bucks.