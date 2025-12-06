Head coach Doc Rivers said the Bucks won't rush Antetokounmpo back to the court, and he expects him to need closer to four weeks to recover from his strained right calf, Jamal Collier of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo was initially given a loose timetable of two-to-four weeks, but it sounds like it'll be closer to the four-week mark. "I feel like we should learn is with calves -- make sure they're healthy," Rivers said before Friday's game against the Sixers. "So that may take longer than we want. That even may make Giannis frustrated over it, but we just got to try to get that right." The good news is that due to the NBA Cup, the Bucks have only seven games over the next three weeks. Jericho Sims, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis are candidates for increased minutes with Antetokounmpo sidelined.