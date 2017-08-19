Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't participate in EuroBasket
Antetokounmpo, due to persistent knee soreness, has chosen not to participate in EuroBasket this season, Eric Nehm of ESPN Milwaukee reports.
Antetokounmpo missed a five-day chunk of EuroBasket practice earlier in August due to knee soreness, with the issue failing to subside. The star also cited exercises the Bucks' staff had him perform in China being too painful to complete, ultimately forcing him to withdraw from his national team to ensure his health for the NBA season. It remains to be seen if this issue will carry over into training camp.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: To refrain from five days of Eurobasket practice•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops game-high 34 points Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 30 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Game 2 loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 28 in Game 1 win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will rest Wednesday vs. Celtics•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...