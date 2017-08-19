Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't participate in EuroBasket

Antetokounmpo, due to persistent knee soreness, has chosen not to participate in EuroBasket this season, Eric Nehm of ESPN Milwaukee reports.

Antetokounmpo missed a five-day chunk of EuroBasket practice earlier in August due to knee soreness, with the issue failing to subside. The star also cited exercises the Bucks' staff had him perform in China being too painful to complete, ultimately forcing him to withdraw from his national team to ensure his health for the NBA season. It remains to be seen if this issue will carry over into training camp.