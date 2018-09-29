Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't participate in scrimmage

Antetokounmpo will be held out of Saturday's scrimmage, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The report didn't provide any specifics on the absence, so it's unclear if Antetokounmpo is dealing with some sort of injury or if the Bucks are simply attempting to limit his workload. Milwaukee doesn't open up the preseason schedule until Wednesday against the Bulls, so Antetokounmpo will have another three or four days to rejoin his team.