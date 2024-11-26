Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Antetokounmpo was initially deemed probable for Tuesday's contest due to a left calf strain but has now been downgraded to out due to a left knee effusion. Bobby Portis will likely start in the superstar forward's absence. Antetokounmpo's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Washington.
