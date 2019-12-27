Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Friday
Antetokounmpo (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo was initially deemed probable Thursday night due to back soreness, but after being downgraded to out earlier in the day, the team has now announced that he'll be held out of this one. Ersan Ilyasova or D.J. Wilson could draw the start in his place.
