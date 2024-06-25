Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for Tuesday's Acropolis Tournament game against Montenegro, Harris Stavrou of Sport24 reports.

Antetokounmpo will have another chance to suit up Thursday when Greece faces the Bahamas. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the NBA superstar sit out the exhibition tournament entirely and focus on being as close to 100 percent as possible for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which begins July 2. Antetokounmpo said at the beginning of June that he's planning to play in the Olympics.