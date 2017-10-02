Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play in preseason opener

Antetokounmpo will not play in Monday's preseason opener against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The All-Star is currently away from the team following the death of his father over the weekend. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but the Bucks certainly won't rush him back into action during the preseason. Jabari Parker (knee) and Thon Maker (ankle) will also sit out Monday, while rookie Sterling Brown is expected to start.