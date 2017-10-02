Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play in preseason opener
Antetokounmpo will not play in Monday's preseason opener against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The All-Star is currently away from the team following the death of his father over the weekend. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but the Bucks certainly won't rush him back into action during the preseason. Jabari Parker (knee) and Thon Maker (ankle) will also sit out Monday, while rookie Sterling Brown is expected to start.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: No concerns with knee•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't participate in EuroBasket•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: To refrain from five days of Eurobasket practice•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops game-high 34 points Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 30 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Game 2 loss•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...