Antetokounmpo (knee) announced Friday via his personal Twitter feed that he won't play for Greece's national team during the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee in late June, which made his status for the World Cup uncertain. The 28-year-old consulted with the Bucks' medical staff and determined that he'll need additional time to recover ahead of the NBA season, so he'll be unable to suit up for Greece. Antetokounmpo will now shift his focus toward returning to action for training camp this fall, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of camp.